Chinese hotel suite with a view of 'panda pigs' costs Rs 1 lakh. Why it's so expensive

The panda pig's historical significance traces back at least 1,200 years. (Image: screengrab from video @artisanalfoods/Facebook)

A trend has emerged in China's hospitality industry, as tourists are willingly shelling out 8,888 yuan (Rs 1 lakh) for a hotel room with an extraordinary view. Located in a castle-shaped building at a theme park in Zhejiang province, this first-floor room provides a captivating glimpse into the lives of some of the country's rarest and most highly-valued pigs, known as the "panda pigs."

Dubbed Jinhua's Disneyland, this theme park opened its doors in 2021 with a mission to promote and preserve the breed that has been cherished in China for over a millennium. The panda pig, with its distinct black head and rear, adorned by a white band around its middle, has captivated locals and visitors alike.

The breed's historical significance traces back at least 1,200 years, and it is best known as the traditional source of Jinhua dry-cured ham, a delicacy that rivals Italy's Prosciutto di Parma and Spain's Jamón Ibérico.

The panda pig's rarity is comparable to that of its namesake, the giant panda. According to a report by Qianjiang Evening News in 2016, there were only an estimated 75,000 to 80,000 panda pigs in Jinhua, a mere 3 to 4 percent of the city's total pig population.

This decline in numbers can be attributed to local breeders opting for foreign breeds that require less time to grow to nearly twice the size of the panda pig.

Realizing the need to promote and preserve this unique breed, the local government developed a theme park that serves as a sanctuary for the panda pigs. The facility includes a museum dedicated to the breed, offering visitors an opportunity to learn about its history and significance.

Additionally, guests can enjoy a cafe, meeting room, and, most notably, the luxury pig-watching room. This room features a sealed window overlooking the ground floor piggery, allowing visitors to observe the animals without enduring any unpleasant smells.

The allure of this one-of-a-kind hotel room has not gone unnoticed, with a video showcasing its unique view amassing over 6 million views on Douyin, China's version of TikTok, since its posting on June 25 by Zhejiang media outlet, Tianmu News.

Guests who opt for the luxury pig-watching experience also have the opportunity to take a panda pig home or indulge in a year's worth of pork at a price of 6,000 yuan (Rs 68,000), according to a report in the Economic Daily.

In 2016, the Jinhua government allocated five million yuan to research projects aimed at maximizing the breed's value. One such project focused on the development of standards for dividing the meat into primal and sub-primal cuts.

As tourists flock to this captivating theme park, China's panda pigs are enjoying a newfound spotlight, with visitors and locals alike appreciating their role in the country's culinary legacy.