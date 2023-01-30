English
    Huge pile of cash at Chinese company’s party, staff given millions in bonus

    The scenes unfolded at a party organised by Henan Mine, a crane manufacturer based in central China.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST
    Three standout performs walked away with 5 million yuan each. (Image credit: Twitter)

    This is not how you would imagine receiving your year-end bonuses. A company in China piled up wads of cash two metres high on stage at a party, handing out millions of yuans to its top performers, the South China Morning Post reported.

    Photos on social media showed banknotes arranged on stage like a pyramid and men in suits walking with several wads in their arms.

    The scenes were from a party organised by Henan Mine, a crane manufacturer based in central China. The company had a profitable 2022 , despite an overall slump in the Chinese economy.

    This month, they organised an event where bonuses totalling 60 million yuan were handed out to 40 sales managers.