you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chidambaram’s congratulatory message for AAP irks fellow Cong leader: Here is why

Fellow Congress leaders were congratulating the Aam Aadmi Party for the feat and gloating about it as if it charted good news for them, claimed the Chief of the Delhi Congress Women's Wing

Jagyaseni Biswas

Sharmistha Mukherjee, the leader of the Delhi Congress Women’s Wing, lost her calm when P Chidambaram took to Twitter on February 11 to laud AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

The former union minister wrote:

Pointing out how Chidambaram mentioned nothing about his own party’s abysmal performance, she lashed out at him on social media and wrote:

Close

Her angst stems from the fact that the grand old party of India, which had helmed the affairs in the national capital for 15 long years before Kejriwal took over, won no seat and lost as many as 63 deposits. This is the second time the Congress fell with a thud after Assembly elections, not winning in even one of the 70 seats in Delhi.

related news

Chidambaram was outside Parliament on February 11 after the results were declared. The veteran Congress leader told the media: “Those who fought the election will learn lessons and build the party.”

Mukherjee, in a series of tweets, admonished the party’s lackadaisical approach towards campaigning and urged members to descend from their exalted chambers and reach out to people. She also reminded Congress leaders that only basking in past glory would not ensure the party’s survival.




First Published on Feb 12, 2020 01:42 pm

tags #Delhi Assembly election 2020 #Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 #Delhi Congress #former finance minister P Chidambaram

