Chidambaram’s congratulatory message for AAP irks fellow Cong leader: Here is why

Sharmistha Mukherjee, the leader of the Delhi Congress Women’s Wing, lost her calm when P Chidambaram took to Twitter on February 11 to laud AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.



AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP

I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022 — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 11, 2020



With due respect sir, just want to know- has @INCIndia outsourced the task of defeating BJP to state parties? If not, then why r we gloating over AAP victory rather than being concerned abt our drubbing? And if ‘yes’, then we (PCCs) might as well close shop! https://t.co/Zw3KJIfsRx

— Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) February 11, 2020

The former union minister wrote:Pointing out how Chidambaram mentioned nothing about his own party’s abysmal performance, she lashed out at him on social media and wrote:

Her angst stems from the fact that the grand old party of India, which had helmed the affairs in the national capital for 15 long years before Kejriwal took over, won no seat and lost as many as 63 deposits. This is the second time the Congress fell with a thud after Assembly elections, not winning in even one of the 70 seats in Delhi.

Chidambaram was outside Parliament on February 11 after the results were declared. The veteran Congress leader told the media: “Those who fought the election will learn lessons and build the party.”



We r again decimated in Delhi.Enuf of introspection, time 4 action now. Inordinate delay in decision making at the top, lack of strategy & unity at state level, demotivated workers, no grassroots connect-all r factors.Being part of d system, I too take my share of responsibility

— Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) February 11, 2020



BJP playing divisive politics,Kejriwal playing ‘smart politics’& what r we doing? Can we honestly say that we’ve done all 2 put our house in order? We r busy capturing Congress whereas other parties are capturing India. If we r 2 survive, time 2 come out of exalted echo chambers!

— Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) February 11, 2020

Mukherjee, in a series of tweets, admonished the party’s lackadaisical approach towards campaigning and urged members to descend from their exalted chambers and reach out to people. She also reminded Congress leaders that only basking in past glory would not ensure the party’s survival.