Delhi Congress passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president with immediate effect

The resolution passed by DPCC stated that the Congress party needs Rahul Gandhi to lead it in its efforts to counter the “communal, authoritarian, and undemocratic forces” trying to destroy the country.

Moneycontrol News
January 31, 2021 / 08:06 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

The Delhi unit of the Congress party passed a resolution on January 31 to elect party leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi as the Congress chief with immediate effect.

The Congress party needs a dynamic and powerful leader like Rahul Gandhi at the helm considering the disturbed and dangerous political situation in the country, Delhi unit chief Anil Kumar said in his resolution on Sunday.

Speaking about the development, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Anil Chaudhary said: “Rahulji has been waging a determined battle to expose the misdeeds of the Modi Government, and his leading from the front as the Congress President was an urgent need to boost the confidence and morale of the Congress workers.”

The resolution passed by DPCC stated that the Congress party needs Rahul Gandhi to lead it in its efforts to counter the “communal, authoritarian, and undemocratic forces” trying to destroy the country.

The Congress Delhi unit passed two other resolutions on January 31 – one seeking the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the other seeking the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
