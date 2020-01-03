Chandigarh, one of the cleanest once, moves further down to 27 in Swachhata rankings

Chandigarh, which once boasted of being one of India’s cleanest cities, disappointed many by securing a low rank on the nation-wide cleanliness index for the second time in a row.

Slipping further down from rank 11 to 27 in the second quarter of the 2020 Swachh Survekshan league, Chandigarh has been outperformed by cities such as Rajkot, Navi Mumbai, Vadodara, Indore and Bhopal, to name the top few.

The results of the survey were announced on December 31 by Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), in New Delhi.

As per the result, Indore topped the chart as the cleanest city in India for the fourth consecutive time while Bhopal and Rajkot maintained their position among the top five through Swachh Survekshan League 2020, Q1 and Q2.

The Swachh Survekshan (SS) league 2020 started by the MoHUA on June 6 to encourage cities to maintain cleanliness and make sure there is constant monitoring of their progress. The results of SS 2020 will be integrated into the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey that will begin on January 4.

Chandigarh falls under the category of cities with more than 10 lakh population, wherein the city’s ranking slipped from 11th for Q1 (April-June) to 27th for Q2 (July-September). It scored 1,283.25 out of 2000 in Q1 and 1,141.83 in Q2 as against Indore’s 1,632.72 in the first quarter and 1,653 in the second. Chandigarh secured the third rank in 2018. When it slipped to the 20th position in March, it took everyone by surprise. In fact, the city once secured the second position during the 2016 survey.

According to Vinod Vashisht, Convener - City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations, the low score may be attributed to the reluctance to comply with basic guidelines such as segregation of waste, upkeep of nullahs, lackadaisical faecal sludge and septage management, etc.