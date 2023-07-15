Burj Khalifa lights up in colours of Indian tricolour as PM Modi visits Abu Dhabi. Watch

“Welcome honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” read the message displayed at the end. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)

After his successful two-day trip to Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi for a day-long visit to the UAE on July 15. Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up in the colours of the Indian tricolour. A video of the same is doing the rounds of the internet.

The now-viral video was shared on Twitter by ANI. In the clip, the tallest building in the world can be seen lighting up in the colours of the Indian flag. As the video progresses, the skyscraper displayed a picture of PM Modi as well.

“Welcome honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” read the message displayed at the end.

“Dubai's Burj Khalifa displayed the colours of the Indian national flag yesterday ahead of PM Modi's official visit to the country,” read the caption of the post by ANI.



WATCH | Dubai's Burj Khalifa displayed the colours of the Indian national flag yesterday ahead of PM Modi's official visit to the country pic.twitter.com/xQ9e7cJ6uH

— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

The prime minister is currently on fifth visit to the UAE. He was warmly welcomed by UAE’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the airport.

PM Modi said that he was looking forward to his talks with President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to deepen the multifaceted bilateral ties further.

"Landed in Abu Dhabi. I look forward to the deliberations with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which will further deepen India-UAE cooperation," Prime Minister Narendra Modi.