Buddha Purnima 2023: Significance, history and quotes

Buddha Purnima marks the birth, enlightenment, and death of the Buddha in most south east Asian countries.

Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti, is one of the most important festivals in the Buddhist calendar. It is celebrated on the full moon day of the month of Vaisakha (April/May) and marks the birth, enlightenment, and death of the Buddha in most south east Asian countries. The festival is observed by millions of Buddhists around the world, and is a time for reflection, meditation, and spiritual renewal.

Buddha Purnima Significance

The birth of the Buddha is believed to have taken place in Lumbini, Nepal, over 2,500 years ago. According to legend, the Buddha, born Siddhartha Gautama, took seven steps after his birth, and each step was accompanied by a lotus flower blooming beneath his feet. This event is commemorated on Buddha Purnima as the birth of the Buddha.

The enlightenment (nirvana) of the Buddha is considered to be the most significant event in his life. According to Buddhist scriptures, he attained enlightenment while meditating under a Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, Bihar. Buddhists around the world remember this event by meditating, reciting prayers, and performing acts of kindness and compassion.

The death of the Buddha, also known as Parinirvana, is believed to have taken place in Kushinagar. His passing is regarded as his final liberation from the cycle of birth and death. On Buddha Purnima, Buddhists pay homage by visiting temples, offering flowers and incense, and reciting sutras.

Buddha Purnima is a time for Buddhists to reflect on the teachings of the Buddha and to renew their commitment to the path of enlightenment and strive to emulate his example in their own lives.

In addition to spiritual practices, Buddha Purnima is also a time for cultural celebrations. In many countries, including India, Nepal and Sri Lanka, Buddhists hold parades and festivals to mark the occasion. They decorate temples and homes with colourful lanterns and flowers, and prepare traditional foods such as sweet rice porridge.

President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings on the occasion as did Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

“On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the citizens and followers of Lord Buddha all over the world,” President Murmu tweeted.



On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the citizens and followers of Lord Buddha all over the world. pic.twitter.com/lgCQAfkQuq

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 5, 2023



Greetings of Buddha Purnima. May the ideals of Lord Buddha keep showing light and giving strength to us all. pic.twitter.com/gcX4hwt7ds — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2023

“Greetings of Buddha Purnima. May the ideals of Lord Buddha keep showing light and giving strength to us all,” PM Modi tweeted with a video showing snippets of him mentioning teachings of Buddhism in speeches and his visit to several key places.In countries like Vietnam and the Philippines, however, the awakening and death of the Buddha are observed as separate holidays.

Here are some of Lord Buddha's famous quotes to read on Buddha Purnima 2023:

1) "Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth."

2) "The mind is everything. What you think you become."

3) "Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without."

4) "All that we are is the result of what we have thought."

5) "Better than a thousand hollow words, is one word that brings peace."