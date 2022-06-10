Born with 4 arms and 4 legs, Bihar girl gets a new lease on life thanks to Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood with Chaumukhi Kumari, a Bihar girl born with eight limbs (Image credit: @sonu_sood/Instagram)

A girl born with four arms and four legs has undergone a successful surgery to remove the extra limbs, actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood announced on Instagram Thursday.

Chaumukhi Kumari was born in a small village of Bihar in 2019 with four extra limbs attached to her stomach. Her parents, both labourers in Hemda village, could not afford to pay for the surgery required to get the appendages removed. After a video of Chaumukhi went viral last month, Sood stepped in to help the little girl.

Sonu Sood, who gained much praise and appreciation for helping migrants reach their hometowns during the coronavirus-induced pandemic two years ago and later continued his philanthropic endeavours through his charity foundation, saw a video of Chaumukhi and offered to help her get the surgery she required. Photos shared by the actor on Instagram show that he also met with the little girl before the operation.

The actor reportedly sent the Chaumukhi to Surat for treatment, where she underwent a successful seven-hour surgery on Wednesday and is now back home with her parents.

“Chaumukhi was born with four legs and four hands in a small village in Bihar. Now she’s ready to go back to her home after a successful surgery,” Sonu Sood announced on social media yesterday.

Chaumukhi’s treatment had begun on May 28 with the help of Sonu Sood. He had shared a photo of doctors examining the little girl while announcing that her treatment had begun. This happened after a video shared by News24 caught the actor’s attention.

According to a Times of India report, Sood not only funded the cost of the treatment, he has also promised to pay for Chaumukhi’s education.