BJP left red-faced after photos of Bulandshahr violence accused being felicitated goes viral

Shikhar Agarwal, the key accused in the Bulandshahr violence case that killed Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, has recently been photographed with a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Uttar Pradesh.

Agarwal and five others are accused in the Bulanshahr violence case of 2018, where inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was attacked by a mob wielding firearms and sharp weapons. The officer had gone to the area to restore calm after violence had erupted over cow slaughter rumours.

The accused, who is currently out on bail, was allegedly felicitated by Bulandshahr BJP president Anil Sisodia at an event on July 14. He was awarded the key responsibility of overseeing the Prime Minister’s welfare scheme in the western UP district.

The minister has, however, claimed that he had attended the event in the capacity of a chief guest and was not aware of the identity of the person he had felicitated. He also claimed that the party has nothing to do with the organisation.



The letter announcing the appointment of the accused BJP youth wing leader as the District General Secretary of the PM Jankalyankari Yojna Jagrukta Abhiyan and pictures of the event have gone viral on social media. The letter undersigned by Bulandshahr District Chief Priyatam Kumar (Prem), mentions that Agarwal has been appointed “mahamantri” of the campaign.