UK woman with Down's syndrome signed by top modelling agency

Beth Matthews, 22, has been signed by Zebedee, an agency seeking to improving representation for transgender and non-binary persons and those with disabilities. (Image credit: Zebedee)

A UK woman with Down’s syndrome is set to begin her modelling journey after being signed by a top inclusive agency.

Beth Matthews, 22, from Wales, United Kingdom, is following in the footsteps of Ellie Goldstein, another woman with Down’s syndrome, who has modelled for top fashion house Gucci, the BBC reported.

Matthews will work with Zebedee, an agency that came into existence five years ago with the objective of improving representation for transgender and non-binary persons and those with disabilities.

Goldstein had also been signed by the same agency. Matthews’ sister informed her family about Goldstein’s work and they decided to explore if she could also get into modelling.

Matthews’ family found her a stylist and photographer and she began modelling for a bridal company

Later on, Zebedee called her in for a casting. “She was just brilliant in front of the camera," Ella Singleton-Redmond, Matthews’ booker, told the BBC. “And that's what we look for. We need people who not only look good, but also are fantastic when put on a set in front of a camera, and can work, and she ticked all of those boxes."

Matthews told the BBC that her ultimate aim was to become more confident and maybe, have a Hollywood career one day. She added that hair, make-up and outfits were here favourite bits about modelling.

The young model’s mother said an inclusion revolution was finally happening in the world. “I'm very pleased that my daughter is going to be a part of it,” she told the BBC.