MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    UK woman with Down's syndrome signed by top modelling agency

    Beth Matthews, 22, from Wales, United Kingdom, is following in the footsteps of Ellie Goldstein, another woman with Down’s syndrome, who has modelled for top fashion house Gucci.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST
    Beth Matthews, 22, has been signed by Zebedee, an agency seeking to improving representation for transgender and non-binary persons and those with disabilities. (Image credit: Zebedee)

    Beth Matthews, 22, has been signed by Zebedee, an agency seeking to improving representation for transgender and non-binary persons and those with disabilities. (Image credit: Zebedee)

    A UK woman with Down’s syndrome is set to begin her modelling journey after being signed by a top inclusive agency.

    Beth Matthews, 22, from Wales, United Kingdom, is following in the footsteps of Ellie Goldstein, another woman with Down’s syndrome, who has modelled for top fashion house Gucci, the BBC reported.

    Matthews will work with Zebedee, an agency that came into existence five years ago with the objective of improving representation for transgender and non-binary persons and those with disabilities.

    Goldstein had also been signed by the same agency. Matthews’ sister informed her family about Goldstein’s work and they decided to explore if she could also get into modelling.

    Matthews’ family found her a stylist and photographer and she began modelling for a bridal company

    Close

    Related stories

    Later on, Zebedee called her in for a casting. “She was just brilliant in front of the camera," Ella Singleton-Redmond, Matthews’ booker, told the BBC. “And that's what we look for. We need people who not only look good, but also are fantastic when put on a set in front of a camera, and can work, and she ticked all of those boxes."

    Matthews told the BBC that her ultimate aim was to become more confident and maybe, have a Hollywood career one day. She added that hair, make-up and outfits were here favourite bits about modelling.

    The young model’s mother said an inclusion revolution was finally happening in the world. “I'm very pleased that my daughter is going to be a part of it,” she told the BBC.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #disabilities #Down's Syndrome #Modelling #United Kingdom
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 03:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.