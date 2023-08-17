Bengaluru man loses Rs 82 lakh after getting cheated by 2 women in sex scandal: Report

One of the women-Sneha- demanded Rs 75 lakh from the man, who then sent Rs 82 lakh. (Representational Photo).

A 60-year-old Bengaluru man lost Rs 82 lakh after he was cheated in a sex scandal by two women in the city, a Times of India report said. The man- a retired state government employee- lost the money to 40-year-old Reena Annamma and 30-year-old Sneha.

In his police complaint, the man said he was introduced to Annamma in April by a friend who told him to help the woman as her son was suffering from cancer. On the same day, the man and the woman met at a hotel, where he gave her Rs 5,000 and later, borrowed some more money from him, citing different reasons.

In May, the woman invited the man to another hotel on the outskirts of the city where she asked for sexual favours from him. The man refused and claimed that he was later forced to sleep with the woman after she threatened him.

Later, she introduced the man to Sneha, who too, asked money from him. Annamma then started to fleece the man by threatening to show the video clips taken from their time spent in the hotel. Sneha blackmailed the man and threatened to send the videos to his relatives.

Sneha demanded Rs 75 lakh from the man, who then withdrew Rs 82 lakh from his Provident Fund account and sent the money to both the women. He was allegedly threatened by them that his daughter would be sexually assaulted if he opened up about the extortion to anyone outside.

The man's troubles, however, did not end there as a few days later, the women asked for Rs 42 lakh from him. This forced him to file a police complaint. The two women and Sneha's husband Lokesh were later arrested by the local police, who said the women had committed similar crimes in the past, but no complaints had been filed against their names.

Also read: Bengaluru man loses Rs 7.8 lakh to woman posing as insurance person: Report