Bengaluru man loses Rs 7.8 lakh to woman posing as insurance person: Report

A 57-year Bengaluru man was cheated of Rs 7.8 lakh by a woman who posed as an insurance executive. Naresh PR, a resident of Bengaluru's ITI layout, got a call in January 2023 from a woman who identified herself as Sangeetha and informed him about three insurance policies he had taken from a private firm in 2011, a Times of India report said.

The man had paid Rs 1.25 lakh as a first premium for the policies, but could not move forward since he was building a new house and had to spend money on construction work. He had forgotten about the policies but the woman shared the policy numbers and even read out the family details.

"I believed Sangeetha to be genuine. She told me that my policies were due to mature on July 1, 2023. She told me that if I paid the premium amount due for all these years, the policies would be renewed and I would get the maturity amount," he said.

Naresh further revealed he was asked to pay Rs 2.3 lakh, Rs 1 lakh and Rs 4.5 lakh and was given 10 days to make the payment.

The woman gave him an account number which had the name of the insurance company, based in Mumbai and he transferred the money to the account.

But the man did not get any maturity amounts after July 1. He tried to contact the woman over phone but did not get any reply from her. She replied to one of Naresh's messages and then switched off her number.

The man rushed to the insurance office in Bengaluru to enquire about Sangeetha and the payments made by him to the account. He was told there was no such woman working in the firm and all the receipts were fake. Police officials said that Naresh had received the calls from Bihar.