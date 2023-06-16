Bengaluru man dies by suicide alleging caste discrimination at corporate: report

The employee said he was being “harassed” by a few colleagues and was also made to “suffer” for raising certain issues at work.

A visual merchandiser working in Bengaluru died by suicide earlier this month alleging “caste discrimination and atrocity at workplace”, The Indian Express reported. Vivek Raj, 35, was working with Lifestyle International Private Limited, and was originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaptanganj Basti.

Hours before his death, Raj, a Dalit, had reportedly filed a police complaint against three of his colleagues and even released a video on YouTube. In the video, he said he was being “harassed” by a few colleagues and was also made to “suffer” for raising certain issues at work, according to the report. Raj also said he was “unable to fight it anymore”.

In his police complaint, Raj alleged that he was being harassed by two of his senior colleagues based on his caste. Following an FIR that was registered based on his complaint, the three colleagues were arrested, two of whom were released on bail, The Indian Express reported.

Quoting police sources, the report also stated that Lifestyle International’s HR did not escalate a complaint for caste discrimination that was raised by Raj. After he approached the police, his company allegedly asked him to resign.

Following his death, Bengaluru Police filed a separate case under sections of the law that include abetment to suicide.

A section of alumni at NIFT-Bengaluru (National Institute of Fashion Technology), where Vivek Raj studied, has started an online campaign “#JusticeForVivekRaj”, seeking answers from his employer and the authorities.

In a statement to The Indian Express, Lifestyle International said, “Vivek had raised a complaint through our internal process, and a thorough internal investigation was conducted in accordance with company policies, outcomes were shared with him, and the appropriate actions were taken. As this matter is sub-judice and being investigated by the police, we are fully cooperating with their investigation.”

Recently, an Apple employee in Bengaluru resigned from the tech giant alleging workplace misconduct, mental harassment, managerial errors, and a lack of support from the company's HR department. Khalid Parvez also cited Islamophobic comments and abusive language as reasons for his resignation. In a detailed LinkedIn post, which is being widely shared, Parvez said the incidents resulted in significant mental health challenges for all involved.

