Apple employee in Bengaluru quits over HR inaction after Islamophobia, mental harassment complaints

Khalid Parvez quit after 11 years at Apple, Bengaluru. (Image: khalid-parvez-19567323/LinkedIn)

An ex-Apple employee shared his decision to resign from the prestigious tech giant without securing a new job in a recent LinkedIn post that has garnered significant attention because of his allegations of workplace misconduct, mental harassment, managerial errors, and a disappointing lack of support from the company's HR department.

Khalid Parvez worked at Apple’s Bengaluru location for 11 years and he began his post by expressing his gratitude for the opportunities and growth that working at the company provided for both him and his family.

However, Parvez’s LinkedIn post takes a sudden turn as he shared the grievances he raised with the HR department regarding several serious issues. He cited allegations of mental harassment, abusive language, potential business misconduct, Islamophobic comments, and managerial errors that led to a tumultuous period for him and his family. These incidents, he said, resulted in significant mental health challenges for all involved.

He claimed that rather than receiving the compassion and understanding he expected, the HR department at Apple simply told him to "trust the system" and promised a thorough investigation. However, after a two-month-long inquiry, he received nothing but denial, insensitivity, and counter-accusations from the employer relations team, he claimed.

“Until then I assumed that my battle was against the few gentlemen that I accused. I wasn’t prepared that I would be met with some kind of legal deposition. It seemed like the ER Executive was hellbent on protecting the company and management’s interest - not the employee,” Parvez wrote.

“I was bullied with statements from the ER (Employee Relations) ridiculing my mental health saying ‘If you want Apple to acknowledge that your mental health issue’s happened because of Apple - then I’m sorry. We are not medical experts’,” he continued.

He added: “When I asked what if my mental health worsens - the ER replied saying ‘In that case, we would need a doctor’s certificate to ascertain that you are medically fit to work’.”

When he brought up the Islamophobic comments, the ER executive dismissed his statements, claiming they lacked corroboration from other employees.

“This is when I understood that there was never an investigation, this was some major corporate cover up,” Parvez wrote.

Faced with these challenging circumstances, the employee found himself at a crossroads. He had to choose between fighting against the corporate bullies or tending to a pressing family emergency. In the end, he prioritized his family's well-being and made the difficult decision to resign from Apple the very next day.

Parvez concluded his post with an appeal to his former colleagues and all corporate victims, encouraging them not to be afraid to ask questions, to raise their voices against discrimination, misconduct, abuse, and bullying.

“DON’T TRUST THE SYSTEM BLINDLY like I did (at least don't trust the local system). Please escalate. Escalate beyond the regional/national teams. And please document each and everything,” he wrote and concluded his post with the hashtag “Appletoo”.