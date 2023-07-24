Bengaluru: Ice-cream lovers dance their way for a free scoop at Corner House. Watch

Screengrab of customers dancing at Corner House in Bengaluru's Indiranagar.

Bengaluru's iconic chain of ice-cream parlours, Corner House recently offered its customers a free scoop to mark Ice Cream Day celebrated on the third Sunday of July. There was a catch though, the customers had to dance their way into the store in front of the CCTV cameras.

"When our cameras catch people dancing for a free scoop of ice cream, you know it’s a party worth melting for!" Corner House wrote in an Instagram post sharing a video compilation of dancing customers at their Indiranagar branch.



"Cutest thing I have seen! What a great way to make people happy!" user Bhavana (@itsjustbeesthings) commented while a second user Sneha Ganesh More (@moresnehaganesh) said, "Irrespective of the free ice cream which is one of the best undoubtedly. The amount of happiness, positivity, and smile this video brings is priceless."

A third user Bharath Mohan (@thebharathmohan) wrote, "I'm the dude in the red t-shirt and I can confirm Corner House gave me free ice-cream."

Several other Instagram users shared their memories with the iconic ice-cream parlour.

"Corner House is an emotion. This was like our go-to place with friends, and family for like any occasion. My first experience with the DBC (Death By Chocolate) was 26 years ago. Could never complete it, yet wanted it so bad. nostalgic memories. Even to this day, whenever I visit India, DBC is on my list of to-do," wrote Shruthi GV (@gvshruthi).

"Doesn't matter if it's free or not, all you want is ice-cream from Corner House especially if you have grown up in Bangalore. Like I did. Feasting on Corner House ice-creams," added Mukta Shrivastava (@muktashrivastava).

Bengaluru's Corner House was perhaps inspired by a cafe in the UK which offered free bagel chips if the shoppers do a fun and silly dance while entering the store.

Videos shared by the cafe showed customers, both kids and adults, being their silly selves on camera for the free food.

Read more: The price of the world's most expensive ice-cream can get you a modest car in India