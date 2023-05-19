The price of the world's most expensive ice-cream can get you a modest car in India

Byakuya is a unique combination of European and Japanese flavours. (Image: guinnessworldrecords)

Cellato, a renowned Japanese ice cream brand, has recently achieved the feat of creating the world's most expensive ice cream, according to Guinness World Records. Their flagship dessert, named Byakuya, comes with a mind-boggling price tag of 873,400 Japanese yen (Rs 5.23 lakh). The exorbitant cost, that can easily get you a basic model car in India, however, is justified by the exceptional and rare ingredients that make up this luxurious treat.

At the heart of this remarkable ice cream is the coveted white truffle, grown exclusively in the Alba region of Italy. Known for its distinct aroma and delicate flavour, the white truffle is a highly sought-after ingredient. Valued at a staggering 2 million Japanese yen (approximately Rs 2 lakh per kg) it contributes to the lofty price of Cellato's Byakuya.

In addition to the prized white truffle, Byakuya also incorporates Parmigiano Reggiano, sake lees, and edible gold leaf further enhancing its uniqueness and indulgence. These carefully selected ingredients are masterfully combined to create a fusion of European and Japanese flavours.



New record: Most expensive ice cream - JP¥873,400 (£5,469; €6,211; $6,696) made by OMER in Japan. The ice cream includes edible gold leaf, white truffle and natural cheeses pic.twitter.com/kaJOACEear — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 18, 2023

Cellato enlisted the expertise of Tadayoshi Yamada, the esteemed head chef of RiVi, a renowned restaurant in Osaka celebrated for its imaginative fusion cuisine to create the ice-cream. With Yamada's culinary prowess and Cellato's passion for pushing boundaries, Byakuya was born.

Although the Guinness World Records team was unable to sample this extraordinary creation firsthand, the tasting session held at Cellato left a lasting impression on the staff members who had the privilege of partaking in this remarkable delicacy. They described the experience as nothing short of divine, praising the robust fragrance of the white truffle that tantalizes both the senses of taste and smell.

While Cellato has succeeded in claiming the coveted Guinness World Records title for the most expensive ice cream, their ambition doesn't end there. They are already planning to introduce new products featuring alternative combinations of the finest ingredients. Champagne and caviar is likely to follow Byakuya.