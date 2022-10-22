English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Australian women sue Qatar Airways over invasive searches at airport

    Five Australian women have filed a lawsuit against Qatar Airways over a 2020 incident in which they were subjected to invasive medical examinations.

    Curated by : Sanya Jain
    October 22, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
    (Image: Qatar Airways)

    (Image: Qatar Airways)

    Five Australian women have filed a lawsuit against Qatar Airways over a 2020 incident in which they were subjected to invasive medical examinations. The women were forcibly removed from a plane at gunpoint and allegedly strip searched without explanation or consent, reports The Guardian.

    They are now seeking damages from the airline and the Qatari government two years after the incident, which was reportedly prompted by an investigation into the abandonment of a newborn baby at a Doha Airport bathroom.

    On October 2, 2020, more than a dozen women were escorted off a Qatar Airways plane on ground by armed security guards. They were subjected to invasive examinations as authorities searched for a woman who had abandoned a newborn baby in a plastic bag at Hamad international airport in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

    According to the New York Times, some women were forced to remove their underwear, while others had their stomachs pressed.

    Five Australian women who were part of the invasive searches have now sued Qatar Airways and Qatar Civil Aviation Authority for “unlawful physical contact” and mental trauma incurred as a result of the searches.

    Close

    Related stories

    The women said they were also left with hefty medical bills “as a result of needing to take medical leave from work due to the effects of the events on … mental health”.

    Qatar has said it will review the protocols “followed at Hamad International Airport, in order to address them and ensure that any violations are avoided in the future.”

    “His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior expressed the Government of the State of Qatar’s sincerest apology for what some female travelers went through as a result of the measures,” the Qatari government said in a statement.
    Tags: #Australia #Doha #Qatar #Qatar Airways
    first published: Oct 22, 2022 12:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.