Australia vs India 1st ODI pitch invasion: Protesters with 'no $1bn Adani loan' sign run onto field

At least two protesters staged a pitch invasion at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) with “no $1bn Adani loan” signs during the first One Day International (ODI) between India and Australia on November 27.



Incredible scenes at the SCG. Adani protesters allowed to stand in the middle of pitch for what seemed an eternity before security eventually walked out.

— Ben Horne (@BenHorne8) November 27, 2020

The protesters reached near the pitch but did not come close to any player. However, social media users noted that it took longer than usual for security personnel to escort them off the field.

The pitch invasion after the sixth over in the first inning held-up the play for a few minutes while the protesters were being cleared.

The ‘Stop Adani’ Twitter handle also posted a number of videos showing protesters demonstrating outside the SCG in Sydney. The protesters are raising concern over the State Bank of India (SBI) reportedly considering a loan of Australian $1 billion “of public funds to prop up” Adani’s “toxic coal mine”.

It was earlier reported that the SBI is set to offer a Rs 5,000-crore (approximately Australian $1 billion) loan to Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s Australian mining company, now renamed Bravus Mining & Resources.

The ‘Stop Adani’ movement was initially started by activists in Australia over Adani’s Carmichael mine.