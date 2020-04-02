Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 ultra-slim dual-screen gaming laptop, 10th Gen Core i9 launched

Last year, Asus pushed the boundaries of innovation with the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo, a dual-screen powerhouse laptop. Now, Asus is bringing the dual-screen laptop design to its top-of-the-line ROG Zephyrus series.

In what was a big day for the mobile computing world with the launch of the 10th Gen Intel H series mobile processors and the Nvidia RTX Super mobile graphics; OEMs wasted little time in announcing new machines with the upgraded CPUs and GPUs. However, Asus’ Zephyrus Duo 15 had to be the pick of the lot.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is inspired by the Zen Book Pro Duo; it gets a primary display and a touchscreen over the keyboard. The main screen is a 15.6-inch touchscreen 4K 60Hz IPS panel or a 300Hz 1080p panel. The second screen above the keyboard is a 60Hz touchscreen with a 3840*1100 resolution. Unlike the Pro Duo, the Zephyrus Duo 15’s ROG ScreenPad Plus can be raised at a 13-degree angle, which should improve visibility and usability.

Additionally, the 4K UHD display option features 100 percent Adobe RGB coverage, which makes it an excellent option for content creators. G-SYNC support ensures gaming visuals are smooth and tear-free. Asus’ ROG GPU Switch technology enables swapping between Nvidia’s Optimus mode (For preserving battery life) and G-SYNC.

Asus is collaborating with software and game developers to optimise features like in-game stats, chats and guides for the second screen. Asus’s software will also display CPU and GPU usage, among other things on the secondary display.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 features top-end hardware with 10th Gen Intel H series mobile processing power and Nvidia RTX Super mobile graphics. There’s a new Action Aerodynamic System (AAS) Plus cooling solution that uses the space underneath the second screen to help airflow. The Zephyrus Duo 15 also boasts a thin all-metal chassis, maintain the ultra-slim Zephyrus tradition. The laptop’s 90Wh battery can be charged with the bundled 240W power adapter or through any USB Type-C Power Delivery adapter up to 65W (when you aren’t gaming).

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 comes in multiple configurations. The most expensive model with a 4K UHD display, Intel Core i9-10980HK processor, Nvidia RTX 2080 Super GPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage (RAID) will set you back USD 3,699.99 (Roughly Rs 2,82,438) and is arrive on June 1, 2020.

You will also be able to get Asus’s dual-screen gaming laptop in two other configurations with 300Hz FHD displays on June 29. The first of the two is a USD 3,499 (Approx. Rs 2,67,096) build with the same CPU and GPU as the 4K model but opts for 16GB RAM and 1TB PCIe storage instead. The second model includes an Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB of storage (RAID), and an RTX 2070 Super GPU and is priced at USD 2,999 (Approx. Rs 2,28,928).

Apart from the Zephyrus Duo 15, Asus unveiled a ton of new gaming laptops with 10th Gen Intel H series processors and Nvidia RTX Super graphics cards under its ROG brand. The new ROG lineup includes the – ROG Zephyrus S17, ROG Zephyrus S15, ROG Zephyrus M15, ROG Strix SCAR 15/17 and ROG Strix G15/17.