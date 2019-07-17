Assam floods: Hima Das donates half of her salary, appeals wealthy Indians to contribute

Star sprinter Hima Das, who is a native of the northeast Indian state of Assam, has donated half of her monthly salary for relief efforts. The state is in the throes of a disastrous flood, with the death toll continually on the rise. Ninety per cent of its famous Kaziranga National Park, which houses the world’s largest population of one-horned rhinos, is inundated.

The athlete shared a post from her official Twitter handle on July 16 to draw the media’s attention towards the grim situation and urge citizens to contribute towards relief funds to help the lakhs of displaced persons,

The sprinter is currently put up in Europe and is taking part in training camps and other competitive meets. She donated to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on July 16. She works as an HR person at the Indian Oil Corporation.

She tweeted: “I have contributed my bit and requesting others also to please help people of Assam. #AssamFloods”



I have contributed my bit and requesting others also to please help people of Assam. #AssamFloods

In another tweet, sharing heart-wrenching images of those affected by the flood, she appealed to corporates and affluent individuals to come forward and help by contributing towards relief efforts and tweeted: “Flood situation in our state Assam is very critical, 30 out of 33 districts are currently affected. So, I would like to request big corporates and individuals to kindly come forward and help our state in this difficult situation.”

Flood situation in our state Assam is very critical, 30 out of 33 districts are currently affected. So, I would like to request big corporates and individuals to kindly come forward and help our state in this difficult situation.

As per a News18 report, at least fifteen people have already died due to the floods and lakhs have been displaced.

Hima Das became the face of her state and an athlete to reckon with after she became India’s first sprinter to win a gold medal at the global athletics meet in 2018. That apart, she participates in active politics and is the sports secretary of Aasu, one of Assam’s regional parties. She also engages in campaigns against social evils such as hooch dens, etc.