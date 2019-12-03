Asian cities dominate list of popular destinations in 2019

Global market research company Euromonitor International has published a list of Top 100 City Destinations for 2019. The cities have been ranked according to the estimated international arrivals. The research covers overseas visitors, or "arrivals", who stay longer than 24 hours and less than one year in over 400 cities. Arrivals include people travelling for business, leisure and to visit family or friends, but excludes those in employment, studying as well as military personnel, transportation crew, cruise passengers and people displaced by war or natural disasters. Here is a list of the top 10 cities (Image: Reuters)