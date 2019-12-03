App
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian cities dominate list of popular destinations in 2019

New Delhi features in the list at the 8th spot.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Global market research company Euromonitor International has published a list of Top 100 City Destinations for 2019. The cities have been ranked according to the estimated international arrivals. The research covers overseas visitors, or "arrivals", who stay longer than 24 hours and less than one year in over 400 cities. Arrivals include people travelling for business, leisure and to visit family or friends, but excludes those in employment, studying as well as military personnel, transportation crew, cruise passengers and people displaced by war or natural disasters. Here is a list of the top 10 cities (Image: Reuters)
Global market research company Euromonitor International has published a list of Top 100 City Destinations for 2019. The cities have been ranked according to the estimated international arrivals. The research covers overseas visitors, or "arrivals", who stay longer than 24 hours and less than one year in over 400 cities. Arrivals include people travelling for business, leisure and to visit family or friends, but excludes those in employment, studying as well as military personnel, transportation crew, cruise passengers and people displaced by war or natural disasters. Here is a list of the top 10 cities (Image: Reuters)

10 | Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia | Estimated international arrivals: 14.1 million | In this image: The Petronas Towers of Kuala Lumpur. (Image: Reuters)
9 | Istanbul, Turkey | Estimated international arrivals: 14.7 million | In this image: The Blue Mosque in Istanbul (Image: Reuters)
8 | New Delhi, India | Estimated international arrivals: 15.2 million | In this Image: The Lotus Temple (Image: Reuters)
7 | Dubai, UAE | Estimated international arrivals: 16.3 million| In this image: Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai (Image: Reuters)
6 | Paris, France | Estimated international arrivals: 19.1 million | In this image: Eiffel Tower. (Image: Reuters)
5 | London, England | Estimated international arrivals: 19.6 million | In this image: Big Ben. (Image: Reuters)
4 | Singapore City | Estimated international arrivals: 19.8 million | In this image: Marina Bay Sands (Image: Reuters)
3 | Macau, Special Administrative Region of China | Estimated international arrivals: 20.6 million | In this image: Ruins of St. Paul's (Image: Reuters)
2 | Bangkok, Thailand | Estimated International arrivals: 25.8 million | In this image: Temple of the Emerald Buddha. (Image: Reuters)
1 | Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of China | Estimated International arrivals: 26.7 million (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Dec 3, 2019 06:05 pm

