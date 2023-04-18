Apple BKC store's first customer gets his 10-year-old iPod signed by CEO Tim Cook

Purav had camped outside the Apple BKC store since 8 pm on Monday got his unboxed iPod touch signed by Apple CEO Tim Cook. (Photo credit: Moneycontrol).

Apple's first store in India was officially opened on Tuesday at Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex. CEO Tim Cook was present, along with senior vice president Dierdre O'Brien as large crowds gathered outside to get a chance to meet Cook and catch a glimpse of the store.

One among those- Purav from Mumbai- who had camped outside the Apple BKC store since 8 pm on Monday got his unboxed iPod touch signed by Cook, who threw the gates open.

Along with Purav, two other men- one from Rajasthan and other from Pune-had also stayed right through the night, ahead of the store launch.

"We are first in line. All three of us met last evening, we actually came by 8 pm last evening. We have been camping outside the Apple store to be the first in line. We are happy we are there," one of the customers-Purav- told Moneycontrol on Tuesday.

According to a DNA report, the store will open at 11 am and the closing time for the store is likely to be 10 pm.

Later Cook tweeted praising the energy, passion and creativity in Mumbai.

"The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India," he wrote.

A second Apple store will open in New Delhi on Thursday.

