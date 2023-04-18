Apple BKC store launch: Loyalist shows up with a 'treasured' Macintosh

Sajid with his Apple computer at the Apple BKC store on Tuesday. (Photo credit: Mansi Verma).

Apple's first-ever store in India will be launched on Tuesday at Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex. The excitement over the launch was evident as people started to line-up in queues outside the store early in the morning as the anticipation surrounding the store opening grew multi-fold.



Crowd starting to queue up BKC, Mumbai for the launch of Apple's first store in India. Today at 11 am, stay tuned!moneycontrolcom chandrarsrikant#AppleBKC #timcook pic.twitter.com/OgO6KaHUCD — Mansi Verma (@Unibrowverse) April 18, 2023

A customer -named Sajid- who has been a loyal user of Apple products and turned up with an old Apple computer at the store launch, said that he was very happy with the launch of the store in India and there was no product equivalent to Apple which gave him as much joy while designing

"Desktops, laptops, iMacs, colour candy ones, the entire range from Apple I have been using that. It is a great pleasure to work on Apple products. There is no other product that gives you that joy, when you are designing. I am designer myself, I was a print designer now I am moved to UI/UX, I do digital design now. I am very happy and proud that Apple is opening a store here finally. It is a big moment for Apple users in India and we can look forward to coming to this store and exploring all the latest Apple products," he told reporters outside the store.

The Apple retail store in India is inspired by the "Kaali Peeli" taxis popular art in Mumbai. CEO Tim Cook will be present at the store launch in Mumbai. A second Apple store will be launched in New Delhi on Thursday.

