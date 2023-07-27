APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: Tributes pour in for the ‘Missile Man of India’

APJ Abdul Kalam served as the 11th president of India

APJ Abdul Kalam has left his mark on history as a brilliant aerospace scientist, a beloved teacher and a statesman par excellence. For his pioneering role in the country’s space programme and military missile development efforts, he came to be known as the Missile Man of India. Kalam was elected as India’s 11th president in 2002 with the support of both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. During his term as president, he championed several initiatives for the development of India’s space programme, rural welfare and nuclear energy. His soft-spoken persona, brilliant mind and his dedication to work for the upliftment of the people won his millions of admirers. He was affectionately known as the ‘People’s President’.

APJ Abdul Kalam breathed his last on July 27, 2015 at the age of 83. He was addressing students at IIM Shillong when he collapsed due to a cardiac arrest.

On his eighth death anniversary today, tributes have poured in for the Missile Man of India, who left an unmatched legacy through his teachings and values. Here is a look at some of the tributes pouring in on social media for APJ Abdul Kalam:

“Remembering one of the brightest sons of Maa Bharti, who embodied the best scientific temperament and the zeal of making the country self sufficient in critical defence technology,” wrote Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister of Assam.

Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju said that Kalam’s legacy would continue to inspire generations of Indians



Remembering former President of India, Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his Death Anniversary. I pay my tribute to the great son of India

His legacy will continue to inspire all generations to come. #APJAbdulKalam #AbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/Tf2W3TphFy

— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 27, 2023



“His down-to-earth personality and love for the nation touched every heart,” wrote Naveen Jindal



Remembering the ‘Missile Man’ and People’s President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary. His down-to-earth personality and love for the nation touched every heart. His vision and passion for education and science continue to inspire us all pic.twitter.com/ym8q5hjvuO

— Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) July 27, 2023

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), where Kalam spent several years of his professional life, also tweeted a tribute to the scientist

#DRDOUpdates | "To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal." - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Floral Tributes to the People's President and the Missile Man of India. #RememberingKalam@DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/omWRFhhUtv

— DRDO (@DRDO_India) July 27, 2023



“On this Remembrance Day, we honour the inspiring soul of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, whose contributions to our nation will forever shine brightly,” Delhi Police tweeted.