Ankur Warikoo shares thread about perks that his team gets. 'Show off alert...'

The author took to Instagram to “show off” some of the perks that his team enjoys in a thread. (Image: Ankur Warikoo/Instagram)

Having a good work environment is very important for an employee’s productivity. One feels motivated and driven to work if the surroundings and perks are nice. Additionally, if people around you are happy and satisfied, the feeling doubles.

It seems like Ankur Warikoo’s team also enjoys the same things. The author took to Instagram to “show off” some of the perks that his team enjoys in a thread. He even titled it as “show off alert” and mentioned that his team members are called “wariCrew”. Firstly, it a remote team of 14 people who meet every quarter for a team offsite, fully sponsored by the company. The team has till now been to places like Kashmir, Dharamshala, Udaipur and Goa among other.

The team enjoys for 4 days at fancy hotel, explores, and has great food. “wariCrew” also gets a goodie bag consisting of Warikoo’s books, hoodies and socks among other things.

In addition, every team member gets perks which include, 100% reimbursements of 4 therapy sessions/month, YouTube and Spotify premiums and high-speed WiFi. Also, 90% reimbursement of any online course and health insurance for employees and their family.

Lastly, 10% of net profits of the company every quarter are distributed in the team. The YouTuber mentioned that last year Rs 75 lakh was distributed as profit-sharing, which allowed even an intern to earn Rs 10 lakh that year.



Netizens were quite impressed with Warikoo’s initiatives for his team and praised him in the comments.

“Loved this!! A well taken care of team always performs well together. Kudos to you for building and nurturing such a team,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “As a mindset coach I LOVE that you provide therapy sessions to your team. So mindful and healthy.”

A user even called wariCrew a dream team. “This is amazing, we need people like you,” a fourth user remarked.

“I admittedly love pampering my team. Because they deserve it. Love my team and love what we are building together,” Warikoo wrote while concluding the thread.