Anand Mahindra to gift electric car to Praggnanandhaa's parents

Praggnanandhaa's mother poses with his FIDE World Cup silver medal (Image credit: rpragchess/Twitter)

Anand Mahindra has decided to gift an electric car to Praggnanandhaa's parents after the chess prodigy’s remarkable performance in the FIDE World Cup, which saw him reach the final to take on Magnus Carlsen. With this, the 18-year-old has sealed a spot in the Candidates Tournament.

Praggnanandhaa's impressive performance in the World Cup earned him plaudits even as many recognised the role of his parents in his success. So when people began to urge chess enthusiast and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra to gift Praggnanandhaa a car, he decided to do one better – he decided to gift an electric car to Praggnanandhaa’s parents.

“Appreciate your sentiment, Krishlay, & many, like you, have been urging me to gift a Thar to Praggnanandhaa. But I have another idea …” Mahindra wrote in response to a Twitter user who asked him to gift Praggnanandhaa a Thar.

Anand Mahindra, 68, explained that he wanted to encourage parents to introduce their children to chess – a cerebral sport that is gaining popularity even in the day and age of video games. “It's an investment in a better future for our planet, just like EVs. And so, I think we should gift an XUV4OO EV to the PARENTS of Praggnanandhaa, Shrimati Nagalakshmi & Shri Rameshbabu, who deserve our gratitude for nurturing their son's passion & for giving him their untiring support.



Appreciate your sentiment, Krishlay, & many, like you, have been urging me to gift a Thar to @rpragchess

But I have another idea …

I would like to encourage parents to introduce their children to Chess & support them as they pursue this cerebral game (despite the surge in… https://t.co/oYeDeRNhyh pic.twitter.com/IlFIcqJIjm

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 28, 2023

Anand Mahindra also tagged in his post Rajesh Jejurikar, CEO (Auto and Farm Sector) at Mahindra & Mahindra.

Jejurikar responded saying that someone would get in touch with Praggnanandhaa’s parents for a special edition and delivery of the all-electric SUV XUV400.

Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa's dream run in the FIDE World Cup at Baku was ended on Thursday by world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, who beat him 1.5-0.5 in the tie-break after the classical games ended in a stalemate. Praggnanandhaa became only the second player from the country after Viswanathan Anand -- and the youngest -- to play in the FIDE World Cup final.

Nagalakshmi, who has played a huge role in her son's success by ensuring a conducive environment for him to train and also accompanied him to almost all the national and international events, said, “We are extremely happy that he came this far in the tournament. And more than that, we are elated to see him seal his berth for Candidates.” She also said that Praggnanandhaa would be leaving for Germany from Baku and and will return to India on August 30.

(With inputs from PTI)