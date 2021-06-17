Govt extends validity of driving licence, registration certificate and permits till September 30

The government has extended the validity of motor vehicle documents including the driving licence and registration certificate till September 30 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has extended the validity of motor vehicle documents like driving license (DL), registration certificate (RC), fitness and permit till September 30, MoRTH said in an advisory on its official Twitter handle.
"This covers all documents whose validity has expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by September 30, 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport-related services while maintaining social distancing," it said.
"All states and Union Territories are requested to implement this advisory in letter and spirit so that citizen, transporters and various other organizations, which are operating under this difficult time, may not get harassed and face difficulties, it further said.
It had earlier issued advisories dated March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020, August 24, 2020, December 27, 2020, and March 26, 2021, in connection with the extension of validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.
Meanwhile, India recorded 67,208 new COVID-19 infections, taking the country's total tally to 2,97,00,313, while the active cases declined to 8,26,740, the lowest after 71 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on June 17.
The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,81,903 with 2,330 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed
The active cases declined to 8,26,740 comprising 2.78 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.93 per cent.