American Airlines passenger kicked out of flight after arguing with crew over locker space. Viral video

A passenger traveling in an American Airlines flight was forced to deboard the aircraft after he was involved in a verbal altercation with the flight crew due to reduced space in the overheard space compartments.

In a video released on X (formerly Twitter), the passenger dressed in a yellow shirt with headphones on could be seen arguing with the crew for the lack of space to keep his luggage in the overhead compartments.



American Airlines passenger who was playing “luggage police” with how fellow passengers were were using the overhead bin space, is kicked off the flight. pic.twitter.com/lqpan4Orzv — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 1, 2023

"This guy placed his luggage up there, and now there’s no space. He’s got no space," the passenger could be heard saying in the video.

One of the crew members could then be seen requesting the passenger to stop complaining. The passenger, however, was offended by the hand gesture of the crew member and threatened to call the police if he pointed his finger at him again.

"If you point your finger at me one more time, I will call the police," the passenger could be heard saying in the video.

Later in the video, the passenger could be seen taking out his luggage from the cabin and escorted off by another crew member in the aircraft.

The video, which has gone viral, saw many comments from users, many of whom adviced passengers to behave more politely while traveling in a flight.

"People do need to be more mindful and polite when it comes to this. Its gotten out of hand. Last few times I flew there were issues with people taking up too much space or bins not near their seats," one user wrote.

"Nobody used to cause this much trouble on planes before," another user wrote.