Amber Heard receives proposal from Saudi man: ‘You have no one except me’

Amber Heard has said the verdict in the case left her heartbroken.

A man from Saudi Arabia has offered to marry Amber Heard after she lost her highly-publicised defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In a voice note sent to her official Instagram handle, the man proposed to Amber Heard even as he pointed out that ‘all other doors’ seemed to be closing for her in the aftermath of the trial.

The high-profile televised court battle between Depp and Heard ended when a seven-person jury found that both had defamed each other, but weighed in far more strongly with Depp. The Pirates star also received an outpouring of support on social media after the trial, while Heard had to contend with an unprecedented amount of hate.

“Amber… since all doors are closing on you, you have no one except me to take care of you,” the unnamed man said in his voice note, according to a translation provided by Gulf News.

“I’ve noticed that some people hate and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you. May Allah bless us both.

“You are a blessing but people don’t appreciate that. I am better than that old man,” he concluded, taking an apparent dig at Johnny Depp.

The voice note, after it was posted by a popular Instagram page three days ago, has gone viral with 1.6 lakh views.

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial centred around an op-ed that Heard wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she described herself as "public figure representing domestic abuse." Heard did not take any names in her piece, but Depp’s team argued that the piece was defamatory and led to the star losing out on lucrative work.

Depp, 58, sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and sought $50 million in damages. He was awarded more than $10 million in damages for defamation, in contrast to just $2 million for his ex-wife, who had counter-sued.