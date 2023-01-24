How Amazon's 'love story' with Hyderabad won Telangana Rs 36,300 crore in investment

Hyderabad is one of the four cities Amazon Air will use to transport shipment.

Amazon on Sunday launched Amazon Air, its dedicated air cargo fleet, in India, and while unveiling it Telangana’s industries and commerce minister KT Rama Rao revealed how the love story of Amazon with Hyderabad evolved over time.

Telangana has seen a significant amount of Amazon investment in India. Its capital, Hyderabad, is home to the company’s largest campus and Telangana has Rs 36,300 crore of Amazon investment for three data centres.

Rao told the media that in 2014, he had run into Amazon India’s head Amit Agarwal during a flight and invited him to Hyderabad. “He did come the next week and we had a fantastic meeting. Since then, I would say the love story of Amazon with Hyderabad, actually went from strength to strength. Today, I'm standing here, very proud,” he said.

The minister also asked if Agarwal was still the head of Amazon in India.

Agarwal was made the senior vice-president, India and Emerging Markets, at Amazon in March 2022, an expansion from his role as the India head.

The company has leased aircraft from Bengaluru-based Quikjet Cargo Airlines and the two Boeing 737-800s would be operated by the cargo airline for Amazon Air. One cargo aircraft would hold up to 20,000 shipments and the two planes would be used by Quikjet to transport shipments to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai.