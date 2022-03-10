English
    Air India pilot was prepping for brother’s wedding when called for Ukraine evacuation flight. Her story

    Air India pilot Shivani Kalra writes, "When we landed in Delhi, every individual present there was clapping. I came out of the gate and saw the families cheering for us. I felt overwhelmed and proud."

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST
    Shivani Kalra has evacuated more than 250 Indian students from war-torn Ukraine. (Image credit: @keepem.flying787/Instagram)

    Shivani Kalra has evacuated more than 250 Indian students from war-torn Ukraine. (Image credit: @keepem.flying787/Instagram)


    Captain Shivani Kalra is one of the pilots involved with Operation Ganga to bring back Indian students stuck in war-torn Ukraine. She and her family were preparing for her brother's wedding when she received a call and was asked: "Are you willing to be a part of Operation Ganga and evacuate students from Ukraine?"

    It did not take a moment for Kalra to respond. "Yes!

    Days later, Kalra and her team returned with more than 250 Indian students who had taken shelter in Romania and Hungary after fleeing Ukraine. Recollecting her experience the pilot said in an Instagram post: "We reached the destination where students were waiting for us. Their scared faces turned into smiles on seeing us. We got them seated and assured them that they would reach home safely. That day, we evacuated 249 Indian students from Budapest, Romania."

    Soon, Kalra had to fly to Bucharest in Hungary. "When we landed in Delhi, every individual present there was clapping. I came out of the gate and saw the families cheering for us. I felt overwhelmed and proud. Amongst those cheering, the loudest were my parents who said, ‘Shabash!’"







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay)

    Close

    But, before Kalra agreed to be a part of Operation Ganga, her parents were worried about her, but did not stop her. Instead, they told Kalra: "'You aren’t just bringing citizens back, you’re reuniting families. Make us proud and come back safely!'"

    With further evacuations underway, Kalra is likely to be called on more such trips. Talking about her call of duty, the Air India pilot writes, "I hope there is no war. But at the same time, if duty calls, I’ll be there to serve!”

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Air India #Operation Ganga #Russia #Shivani Kalra #Ukraine #Ukraine Russia war
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 04:37 pm
