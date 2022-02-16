English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Actor Suhasini Maniratnam's praise for idli-vada on train catches railways' attention

    Suhasini shared a number of photos from her ‘unexpected journey’ on Instagram with a raving review for a scrumptious but modestly priced plate of idli-vada.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 16, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST
    Actor Suhasini's praise for the services of the Indian Railways was quickly noticed. (suhasinihasan/Instagram)

    Actor Suhasini's praise for the services of the Indian Railways was quickly noticed. (suhasinihasan/Instagram)


    Actor Suhasini Maniratnam was in for a pleasant surprise when she boarded a train for a 900-km long arduous journey.

    The National award-winning actor, 60, shared a number of photos from her ‘unexpected journey’ on Instagram with a raving review for a scrumptious but modestly priced plate of idli-vada.

    “Unexpected journey. Just like life. 900 kms by train. Who ever thought that this 50 rs idly vada sold at Jolarpet junction will be so delicious. Jai Tamil Nadu. Jai Indian railways,” the caption to her post read.


    Her praise for the services of the Indian Railways was quickly noticed.

    Close

    Related stories

    Chennai’s Divisional Railway Manager’s Twitter handle responded with an acknowledgement soon.

    “We are greatly privileged to know that the famous actress, @hasinimani travelled on one of our trains and shared a positive experience of train travel, including the delicious plate of Idly Vada and sambhar at Jolarpettai station. We would request her to travel again (sic),” the tweet read.

    The photos showed the actor smiling as she posed for pictures in a train compartment. One picture showed a plate of idlis and vada with sambar on top – the one Suhasini could not stop praising.

    Both the Instagram post and tweet was liked by many on social media. Many of her colleagues agreed with  her.

    "Welcome. Btw the foods are always tasty when travelling," actor Rahman commented. Actor Shwetha Menon said: "I agree", with several emojis.

    Suhasini works predominantly in the Tamil film industry. Her husband is filmmaker Mani Ratnam and her uncle is actor-director Kamal Haasan.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #DRM Chennai #Idli Vada #Indian Railways #Southern Railway #Suhasini Mani Ratnam
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 02:22 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.