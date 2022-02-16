Actor Suhasini Maniratnam's praise for idli-vada on train catches railways' attention

Actor Suhasini's praise for the services of the Indian Railways was quickly noticed. (suhasinihasan/Instagram)

Actor Suhasini Maniratnam was in for a pleasant surprise when she boarded a train for a 900-km long arduous journey.

The National award-winning actor, 60, shared a number of photos from her ‘unexpected journey’ on Instagram with a raving review for a scrumptious but modestly priced plate of idli-vada.

“Unexpected journey. Just like life. 900 kms by train. Who ever thought that this 50 rs idly vada sold at Jolarpet junction will be so delicious. Jai Tamil Nadu. Jai Indian railways,” the caption to her post read.

Her praise for the services of the Indian Railways was quickly noticed.

Chennai’s Divisional Railway Manager’s Twitter handle responded with an acknowledgement soon.



We are greatly privileged to know that the famous actress, @hasinimani travelled on one of our trains and shared a positive experience of train travel, including the delicious plate of Idly Vada and sambhar at Jolarpettai station. We would request her to travel again. #travel pic.twitter.com/tNoAbzRNsF

— DRM Chennai (@DrmChennai) February 15, 2022

“We are greatly privileged to know that the famous actress, @hasinimani travelled on one of our trains and shared a positive experience of train travel, including the delicious plate of Idly Vada and sambhar at Jolarpettai station. We would request her to travel again (sic),” the tweet read.

The photos showed the actor smiling as she posed for pictures in a train compartment. One picture showed a plate of idlis and vada with sambar on top – the one Suhasini could not stop praising.

Both the Instagram post and tweet was liked by many on social media. Many of her colleagues agreed with her.

"Welcome. Btw the foods are always tasty when travelling," actor Rahman commented. Actor Shwetha Menon said: "I agree", with several emojis.

Suhasini works predominantly in the Tamil film industry. Her husband is filmmaker Mani Ratnam and her uncle is actor-director Kamal Haasan.