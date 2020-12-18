Absconding godman Nithyananda announces flight services to Kailaasa, urges people to apply for visa

Image: kailaasa.org

Self-styled godman and rape-accused Nithyananda has started issuing visas for a visit to his "stateless nation" named Kailaasa. The island nation has created an e-mail account through which visitors can seek the visa.

Nithyananda has said that Kailaasa can accommodate people for "not for more than three days". In a video, the godman could be heard saying that he has started operating charter flight services called 'Garuda' from Australia to his island nation. As per reports, Kailaasa, which has with its own flag and political setup, is located on an island near Ecuador.



Kailasa trip is open now. You can apply for visa. And have a Darshan of Lord Shiva physically. pic.twitter.com/ywGH2qpypi

— Vishweshwar Bhat (@VishweshwarBhat) December 17, 2020

"You have to reach us on your own. From Australia, you can take flight. Kailaasa has its own charter flight services. Please do not ask for more than a three-day visa. Kailaasa can accommodate anyone only for three days for now. Only one Darshan of Param Shiva in three days. You can start sending your emails for Kailaasa visa," the godman can be heard saying in the video, which has since gone viral on social media.

On the Kailaasa website, it is described as "the greatest Hindu nation" on Earth, a "nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries".

The website states Nithyananda as the “founder of the Kailaasa nation and the reviver of the enlightened civilization.”

Nithyananda is the main accused in several cases in India, including rape, torture, kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He is also being reportedly investigated by French authorities for an alleged fraud of $400,000.