MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Absconding godman Nithyananda announces flight services to Kailaasa, urges people to apply for visa

Nithyananda has said that Kailaasa can accommodate people for "not for more than three days".

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2020 / 01:42 PM IST
Image: kailaasa.org

Image: kailaasa.org


Self-styled godman and rape-accused Nithyananda has started issuing visas for a visit to his "stateless nation" named Kailaasa. The island nation has created an e-mail account through which visitors can seek the visa.

Nithyananda has said that Kailaasa can accommodate people for "not for more than three days". In a video, the godman could be heard saying that he has started operating charter flight services called 'Garuda' from Australia to his island nation. As per reports, Kailaasa, which has with its own flag and political setup, is located on an island near Ecuador.

"You have to reach us on your own. From Australia, you can take flight. Kailaasa has its own charter flight services. Please do not ask for more than a three-day visa. Kailaasa can accommodate anyone only for three days for now. Only one Darshan of Param Shiva in three days. You can start sending your emails for Kailaasa visa," the godman can be heard saying in the video, which has since gone viral on social media.

On the Kailaasa website, it is described as "the greatest Hindu nation" on Earth, a "nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries".

The website states Nithyananda as the “founder of the Kailaasa nation and the reviver of the enlightened civilization.”

Close

Related stories

Read: Kailaasa: Nithyananda's own 'Hindu nation', here is all you need to know

Nithyananda is the main accused in several cases in India, including rape, torture, kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He is also being reportedly investigated by French authorities for an alleged fraud of $400,000.

In January, Interpol issued a Blue Corner Notice seeking information about controversial self-styled godman. A Blue Corner Notice is issued by the international police cooperation body to collect additional information from its member countries about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #Nithyananda #trending
first published: Dec 18, 2020 01:41 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.