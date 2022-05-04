4000-kg sword arrives at Bengaluru airport, to be used in Kempegowda statue

The 4000-kg sword will be used in the Kempegowda statue (Image: ANI/Twitter)

A 4000-kg sword has arrived in Bengaluru from Delhi. The sword will adorn a 108-feet-tall statue of the city’s founder Kempegowda which is being constructed inside the premises of Bengaluru international airport.

According to news agency ANI, the sword was taken from Delhi to Bengaluru in a special truck. It arrived in the capital of Karnataka on May 2.

Karnataka Minister of Higher Education Dr CN Ashwath Narayan was present at the airport receive the sword. A ‘shakti puja’ was reportedly conducted to welcome the massive 35-foot sword to Bengaluru. The minister said he also inspected the progress of construction at the site.

“Kempegowda’s sword signifies valour and a new India,” Narayan said

The Kempegowda statue will be placed inside a 23-acre heritage park near the Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli. According to a report in Deccan Herald, the statue has been designed by Ram Vanji Sutar, a celebrated sculptor and Padma Bhushan awardee.

A budget of Rs 85 crore has been set aside for the statue, which is expected to be completed this year.



Kempegowda , a chieftain under the Vijayanagara Empire, is widely accepted as the founder of Bengaluru city.





