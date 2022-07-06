English
    '1 in 2 million': Fisherman in US catches rare blue lobster, releases it back into sea

    Blue lobsters have a genetic defect that causes it to produce an excessive amount of a particular protein which gives the lobster its unique colour.

    Ankita Sengupta
    July 06, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
    The extremely rare blue lobster was caught off the coast of Portland in the US. (Image credit: @LarsJohanL/Twitter)

    A fisherman in the US recently caught an extremely rare blue lobster--the chances of which are apparently one in two million.

    Lars-Johan Larsson, who caught the lobster off the coast of Portland shared a photo on Twitter and wrote, “This blue Lobster was caught off the coast of Portland yesterday and returned to the water to continue to grow.”

    The tweet soon went viral with more than 46,000 retweets and 5,52,000likes.

    The sight of the blue lobster awed Twitter users. Here's how some of them reacted.

    Most lobsters are usually a muddy brown or red in colour. However, according to the Lobster Institute at the University of Maine, a blue lobster is very rare and the chances of finding one are one in two million.

    Blue lobsters have a genetic defect that causes it to produce an excessive amount of a particular protein which gives the lobster its unique colour.

    "They look exactly the same except they look totally different," Andrew Hebda, curator of zoology at the Museum of Natural History told CBC News.

    Ankita Sengupta
