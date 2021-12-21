MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Co-creator of Sonic the Hedgehog, Yuji Naka, launches a new mobile game

Yuji Naka is credited as being the co-creator of the famous blue hedgehog and worked on the classic trilogy

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2021 / 12:45 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: Twitter/Yuji Naka)

(Image Courtesy: Twitter/Yuji Naka)


Yuji Naka is credited as one of the co-creator's of Sega's mascot and speedy blue blur, Sonic. He worked on the classic trilogy of games during the Sega Genesis/Mega Drive days and is one of the people who came up with the design for the character.

Naka's recent outing with Naoto Ohshima (the second half of the duo that created Sonic) Balan Underworld, received quite a thrashing from the gaming press and was an undercooked game that was rushed to the market. It was also an embarrassing launch for Square Enix.

Also Read: 2021 Year Ender | Here are some of the biggest trends of Gaming industry

After finishing his tenure at Square Enix, Naka opted to go solo and create a mobile game. He announced in September that he was trying his hands at creating simple mobile games using the Unity Engine.

Now, Naka has announced that the game is ready to play, and is available on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

Naka's history with Sega has often been mired with controversy. He famously deemed that Sonic 2 wasn't good because it had too many western influences. He also demanded that only Japanese developers work on Sonic 3.

He headed Sonic Team within Sega, that has produced tons of Sonic games for the company but barring a few, almost all of them are universally regarded as inferior to the originals.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Sega #Sonic Team #Sonic the Hedgehog
first published: Dec 21, 2021 12:45 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.