Co-creator of Sonic the Hedgehog, Yuji Naka, launches a new mobile game

(Image Courtesy: Twitter/Yuji Naka)

Yuji Naka is credited as one of the co-creator's of Sega's mascot and speedy blue blur, Sonic. He worked on the classic trilogy of games during the Sega Genesis/Mega Drive days and is one of the people who came up with the design for the character.

Naka's recent outing with Naoto Ohshima (the second half of the duo that created Sonic) Balan Underworld, received quite a thrashing from the gaming press and was an undercooked game that was rushed to the market. It was also an embarrassing launch for Square Enix.

Also Read: 2021 Year Ender | Here are some of the biggest trends of Gaming industry

After finishing his tenure at Square Enix, Naka opted to go solo and create a mobile game. He announced in September that he was trying his hands at creating simple mobile games using the Unity Engine.

Now, Naka has announced that the game is ready to play, and is available on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

Naka's history with Sega has often been mired with controversy. He famously deemed that Sonic 2 wasn't good because it had too many western influences. He also demanded that only Japanese developers work on Sonic 3.

He headed Sonic Team within Sega, that has produced tons of Sonic games for the company but barring a few, almost all of them are universally regarded as inferior to the originals.