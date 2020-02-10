App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

YouTube video shows Motorola Razr 2019 comes with 'made in India' tag

Since the foldable smartphone is being manufactured in India, we can expect the Razr to have some concession on its price tag when launched.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Motorola resurrected the foldable Razr late last year where it sported its iconic clamshell-like design in a smartphone avatar. The phone, which recently went on sale in the US, is confirmed to launch ‘soon’ in India. A new video shows it is being manufactured in India.

Popular YouTuber Zack Nelson, whose channel JerryRigEverything, where he features tear-down videos where he subjects various gadgets to extreme conditions of wear and tear, recently uploaded a video performing a durability test on the Moto Razr.

During the scratch test taking place at 6:40 onwards, the video showed the rear panel at the bottom sporting a ‘Made in India’ text underneath the Razr logo. 

Moto Razr 2019 was previously rumoured to be manufactured in India. The smartphone’s retail box, which is identical to the one being sold in the US, came with the ‘made in India’ text. 

The Motorola Razr 2019 is yet to be launched in India, but no official date has been confirmed as of yet. The company has started taking registrations from interested buyers.

Since the foldable smartphone is being manufactured in India, we can expect the Razr to have some concession on its price tag when launched. The Razr foldable smartphone retails for $1,500 in the US.

Motorola Razr 2019 specifications

Motorola Razr 2019 features a 6.2-inch plastic foldable OLED screen on the inside. It has an 876x2, 142 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a wide notch on top for the front camera and earpiece speaker.

Under the hood, the Razr 2019 has a fairly-dated 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory.

The single 16MP f/1.7 camera sensor on the cover when folded, features Electronic Image Stabilisation, Night Vision, laser autofocus and dual-LED flash. There is also a 5 MP f/2.0 sensor on the Motorola Razr that works as a selfie camera when the phone is unfolded. 

The Moto Razr 2019 packs a 2,510 mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower charge via USB Type-C. It boots on Android 9 out-of-the-box and also comes with eSIM support.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 02:27 pm

tags #gadgets #Motorola #smartphones

