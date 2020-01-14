Motorola Razr 2019 'Made in India' retail box leaks online

Motorola's Razr foldable screen smartphone will launch in India soon, the company has confirmed.

A microsite has been set up to allow interested customers to register for purchase of the Motorola Razr 2019.

Interestingly, a report by IT Home said the Moto Razr 2019 will also launch in China - with a 'Made in India' tag. The report carried photos of a retail box of the devices' China model, allegedly leaked by Lenovo's mobile head in China.

The photos of the retail box reveal the ‘Made in India’ signage along with other key specifications and features.

The tall triangular box is the same as the one leaked before the launch. It would not be wrong to speculate that the Moto Razr could launch with a slightly lower price tag in India, considering that it is being manufactured locally.

Motorola Razr 2019 was launched in the United States for $1,500 (roughly Rs 106,000). The Razr 2019 has a similar clamshell design like the original phone but comes with a 6.2-inch foldable screen on the inside. The plastic OLED Flexible display, as Motorola calls it, has an 876x2,142 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a wide notch on top, like most Android smartphones that houses the front camera and earpiece speaker.

Motorola Razr 2019 features mid-range internals. There is a slightly dated 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory.

Cameras on the foldable smartphone include a 16 MP f/1.7 sensor on the cover when folded. The camera comes with many features like Electronic Image Stabilisation, Night Vision, laser autofocus and dual-LED flash. There is also a 5 MP f/2.0 sensor on the Motorola Razr that works as a selfie camera when the phone is unfolded.