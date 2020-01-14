App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola Razr 2019 'Made in India' retail box leaks online

It would not be wrong to speculate that the Moto Razr could launch with a slightly lower price tag in India, considering that it is being manufactured locally.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Motorola's Razr foldable screen smartphone will launch in India soon, the company has confirmed.

A microsite has been set up to allow interested customers to register for purchase of the Motorola Razr 2019.

Interestingly, a report by IT Home said the Moto Razr 2019 will also launch in China - with a 'Made in India' tag. The report carried photos of a retail box of the devices' China model, allegedly leaked by Lenovo's mobile head in China.

Close

The photos of the retail box reveal the ‘Made in India’ signage along with other key specifications and features.

related news

The tall triangular box is the same as the one leaked before the launch. It would not be wrong to speculate that the Moto Razr could launch with a slightly lower price tag in India, considering that it is being manufactured locally.

Motorola Razr 2019 was launched in the United States for $1,500 (roughly Rs 106,000). The Razr 2019 has a similar clamshell design like the original phone but comes with a 6.2-inch foldable screen on the inside. The plastic OLED Flexible display, as Motorola calls it, has an 876x2,142 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a wide notch on top, like most Android smartphones that houses the front camera and earpiece speaker.

Motorola Razr 2019 features mid-range internals. There is a slightly dated 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory. 

Cameras on the foldable smartphone include a 16 MP f/1.7 sensor on the cover when folded. The camera comes with many features like Electronic Image Stabilisation, Night Vision, laser autofocus and dual-LED flash. There is also a 5 MP f/2.0 sensor on the Motorola Razr that works as a selfie camera when the phone is unfolded. 

The Moto Razr 2019 packs a 2,510 mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower charge via USB Type-C. The foldable smartphone boots on Android 9 out-of-the-box and also comes with eSIM support.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #gadgets #Motorola #smartphones

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.