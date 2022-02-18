Xiaomi's Redmi K50 Gaming Edition sells 70,000 units in one minute during first flash sale

(Image Courtesy: Xiaomi)

For their first flash sale of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition phone, Xiaomi has reported revenues of nearly 280 million yuan (approx. $44 million). What is even crazier, is that the number was achieved within just one minute of the sale, and Xiaomi reported that they managed to burn through their stock, which is approximated to be 70,000 units.

The phone was announced just two days ago and went on sale in China, for the first time today.

Running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition features a 6.67-inch OLED FHD+ display, with a refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 480Hz. It offers a wide DCI-P3 color gamut, along with support for HDR10+ and MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation).

Helping the Snapdragon with its tasks is up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, with internal storage variants available up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Xiaomi says that the 4700 mAh battery on the phone can be charged from 0 to 100% in 17 minutes, using the included 120W charger in the box.

On the back is a triple camera module, with a primary 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel tele macro lens. For your selfie needs, the phone has a 20-megapixel Sony IMX596 based front-facing camera.

As with most Xiaomi phones, the company's custom MIUI 13 skin is layered on top of the Android 12 operating system, with the usual tweaks and features that you would expect from a gaming focused phone.