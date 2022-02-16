Redmi K50 Gaming Edition with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 120W Charging launched; check price, specs

Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition in China. The gaming edition smartphone uses the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and is accompanied by an AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup, and a special Mercedes finish.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Price

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is priced at CNY 3,299 (Roughly Rs 39,050) in China for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone is also available in 12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations that will set you back CNY 3,599 (Roughly Rs 42,650) and CNY 3,899 (Roughly Rs 46,200), respectively.

The smartphone also comes in a special Mercedes AMG edition that costs CNY 4,199 (Roughly Rs 49,750). The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is available in Black, Silver, Blue, and Grey colour options. As of now, there is no word about the launch of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition outside China, although it could arrive globally as the Poco F4 GT.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Specifications

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and an A+ DisplayMate rating.

The phone also packs a 4,700 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support that will fully power the battery in just 17 minutes. It runs on Android 12 based on MIUI 13. The K50 Gaming Edition comes with stereo speakers tuned by JBL with Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos support.

For optics, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition gets a 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 2 MP macro lens. Redmi’s latest gaming smartphone also opts for a 20 MP Sony IMX596 sensor. The phone has a metal frame, a large 4860mm² dual vapour chamber. The phone also comes with shoulder keys and a metal frame.