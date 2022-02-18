Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India: OnePlus Nord 2, Realme 9 Pro+, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge price in India starts at Rs 26,999 and is the latest entrant in the under-Rs 30,000 smartphone category. The USP of this device is its 120w fast charger that charges the 4500 mAh battery within 15 minutes. It comes with a 108MP triple-camera setup, a 120Hz AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

OnePlus Nord 2 is another smartphone making it to our list of best smartphones under Rs 30,000. The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and comes with 65W fast charging. Unlike the competition, which offers a 120Hz display, the Nord 2 restricts itself to a 90Hz AMOLED display.

Realme 9 Pro+ is the latest entrant in our list of best smartphones under Rs 30,000. The device comes with a starting price of Rs 24,999 and offers a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP triple-camera setup and more.

iQOO 7 is a performance champ in the price range. The phone comes with a revised starting price of Rs 27,999 and packs a Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 4400 mAh battery with 66W fast charging, and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

Another Xiaomi smartphone making it to our list of best smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India is the Mi 11X. The phone has a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 870 SoC, and a 4,520 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Those who play a lot of games on their smartphone can consider this one. Check our Xiaomi 11X Review to know more about the device.

Poco F3 GT is among the few gaming-first smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India. The device has dedicated shoulder triggers that can be custom-tuned for a bunch of games. It comes with a Dimensity 1200 SoC and a 120Hz AMOLED display as well. Click here to check our Poco F3 GT review

An underrated smartphone under Rs 30,000 is the Moto Edge 20. It is likely the only smartphone in the price range to come with a dedicated telephoto camera setup. The phone has a 108MP main camera, a 16MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. It also has a 144Hz IPS OLED and a Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Realme GT Master Edition has a Snapdragon 778G SoC under the hood and a relatively-compact 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone often retails for around Rs 25,000 online.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is among the very few smartphones in India that focus more on both form and functionality. The phone is 6.81mm thick and weighs 158 grams. The phone also has a Snapdragon 778G SoC and a 4,250 mAh battery. In addition to this, there is a 64MP triple-camera setup and a 90Hz AMOLED display.

Another smartphone with a slim and lightweight design is the Vivo V23. The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and a colour-changing rear panel.