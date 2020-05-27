App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Here's what makes it a compelling option for Indian consumers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max went on sale earlier today, selling out in less than an hour.

Carlsen Martin

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max went on sale at noon on May 27. However, it sold out in less than an hour into the sale.

One of the reasons for its popularity is the phone’s excellent value proposition as compared to most other devices in this price segment.

Here are some of the key highlights of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max that we believe are the driving factors behind its sales performance.

The camera has always been a priority for Redmi Note phones. The Redmi Note series was the first to introduce a 48-megapixel phone at a never before seen price with the Redmi Note 7S.

related news

Last year, the Redmi Note 8 Pro became the first smartphone under Rs 15,000 to feature a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max continues that lineage with its 64-megapixel quad-camera setup. The Note 9 Pro Max also offers a decent selfie camera, one of the best in its class.

Camera

Another standout feature of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is its massive 5,020 mAh battery. Unlike the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the Max variant offers faster 33W charging. The battery life is arguably the best of any smartphone under Rs 20,000. Because we are so used to the high-performance chipset from Xiaomi, we often take them for granted.

Straight off the top, Realme is the only brand we could think of that delivers the same excellent price-to-performance proposition.

Battery

The Snapdragon 720G chipset on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max delivers performance comparable to the Snapdragon 730G. When you look at the phones that use the Snapdragon 730G platform (Outside of Realme and Xiaomi) like the Galaxy A71, OPPO Reno2, and Galaxy A81, they are far more expensive than the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Sure, you can make an argument for better specs, but when you look at price-to-performance, the Note 9 Pro Max has a massive advantage.

Features

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also offers a polished design, premium build, and a large display. Apart from the features mentioned above, Note 9 Pro Max also rides high of the brand’s reputation. As of 2020, Xiaomi has managed to ship over 110 million Redmi phones worldwide.

First Published on May 27, 2020 05:16 pm

tags #smartphones #Xiaomi #Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

