Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 8 Pro in India: Price, specs and availability confirmed

Xiaomi just took the wraps off the highly anticipated Note 8 Pro. After well over a month's wait, we finally have an Indian price tag and sale date for the device.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is a spec-heavy handset, focused on delivering the best possible price-to-performance.

The base variant -- 6GB of RAM and 64GB of in-built storage -- will retail on Amazon India at Rs 14,999, the 6GB/ 128GB model at Rs 15,999, and the 8GB/128GB configuration at Rs 17,999. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available for sale on the ecommerce portal from October 21.

The successor to the Redmi Note 7 Pro gets a MediaTek Helios G90T chipset with liquid cooling technology to ensure a smooth gaming experience. It also sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device is also covered with Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and a plastic frame on the back.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera setup on the back. At the helm of the quad-camera setup is a 64-megapixel primary Samsung sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro shots. On the front, the Note 8 Pro also receives a 20-megapixel shooter in the waterdrop notch.