you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale from May 5; a look at price and specifications

Interested buyers should note that the smartphone will only be delivered in Green and Orange zones where e-commerce companies are allowed to deliver non-essential products.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale on May 5 in India. The budget smartphone was launched in March alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, but its sale had stopped due to the nationwide lockdown since March 25.

Redmi Note 9 Pro sale

Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available for sale starting 12 pm on Amazon India and Mi India store. Interested buyers should note that the smartphone will only be delivered in Green and Orange zones where e-commerce companies are allowed to deliver non-essential products.

Note 9 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999.

ICICI Bank credit card customers can avail a Rs 1,000 discount for orders placed under the EMI option. Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available in three colours — Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with a 1,80 * 2,400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen, which Xiaomi calls ‘Dot Display’, features a punch-hole cutout at the top-centre for the 16MP front camera.  

The smartphone has four camera sensors on the back. Along with the 48MP f/1.8 primary shooter, Redmi Note 9 Pro offers an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. 

Under the hood, Redmi Note 9 Pro gets powered by an 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset paired with the Adreno 618 GPU. The phone packs a 5,020 mAh battery capacity with 18W fast-charging support. 

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: The better smartphone under Rs 15,000 

As mentioned earlier, Redmi Note 9 Pro packs up to 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. The smartphone boots on Android 10 based MiUi 11 out-of-the-box.

First Published on May 4, 2020 05:43 pm

tags #gadgets #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

