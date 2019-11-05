Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 to go on sale today at 12 PM - here's everything we know

The recently launched Note 8 is arguably one of the best smartphones available under 10K.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is set to go on sale again today on Amazon India and Xiaomi official online store. The recently launched Note 8 is arguably one of the best smartphones available under Rs 10K. The sale will commence at noon today.
The base variant of the Redmi Note 8 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of in-built storage will start at Rs 9,999. Xiaomi has also introduced a higher-end Note 8 model at Rs 12,999 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Redmi Note 8 is available in Moonlight White, Space Black, and Neptune Blue colours.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Redmi Note 8.
The successor to the Redmi Note 7 packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90-per cent screen-to-body ratio. The Note 8 is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back and front. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 665 SoC that offers a clock speed of up to 2.0GHz and Arena 610 graphics.
The Redmi Note 8 is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and supports 18W fast-charging. The handset ships with MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and will receive the MIUI 11 based Android 10 update in November. The Note 8 features dual SIM cards and a dedicated microSD slot as well as a headphone jack.
On the optics front, the Redmi Note 8 gets a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth and Ultra-macro mode. The device supports 4K video recording at 30fps. The dewdrop notch on the front houses a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.Amazon India and mi.com are offering up to 1120GB of 4G data and unlimited calling for Airtel subscribers who purchase the Note 8.Special Thursday Expiry on
