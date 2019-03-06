App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 3: The best budget smartphone comparison

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Realme recently launched its budget smartphone Realme 3 in India. The smartphone would be competing directly with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 which is considered to be one of the most anticipated budget smartphones in India. We compare the specifications and help you decide which amongst the two feature-rich smartphones is the best value for money device.

Display

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 has a slightly bigger display compared to Realme 3. It offers a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The Realme 3 on the other hand has a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a dewdrop notch. The big difference here is that on Redmi Note 7, users can view content in 1080p whereas, on the Realme 3, users can only watch videos at 720p.

Design

related news

The Redmi Note 7 has a glass body with a metal frame which gives it a more premium feel. However, the back is a fingerprint magnet, and users would often need to clean the back to keep it clean. The Realme 3 has a unibody gradient design. 

Processor and Performance

The Redmi Note 7 is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor clocked at 2.2GHz and an Adreno 512 GPU. It is paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and has options of  32GB and 64GB internal memory. The Realme 3 offers the same RAM and storage options of 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB but has a different processor with slightly lesser clock speed. An Octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC powers the Realme 3 which is clocked at 2.1GHz. Both the smartphones have an option to expand the memory to 259GB using microSD card.

Camera

Both smartphones offer a dual camera setup. Realme 3 has a slight lead here in terms of megapixel count. It provides a 13MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, and the secondary camera is a 2MP depth sensor. The Redmi Note 7 has a 12MP and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Realme 3 has a 13MP sensor with a fixed focus aperture of f/2.0, same as Note 7.

Battery and Security

Both the phones have a fingerprint scanner at the back and have face unlock support as well. In terms of battery backup, The Redmi Note 7 has a 4,000 mAh battery whereas the Realme 3 has a larger 4,230mAh battery. However, Redmi Note 7 has the upper hand here as it supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4 fast charging technology. Realme 3, on the other hand, comes with a 10W charger out-of-the-box.

Software and Connectivity 

The Redmi Note 7 runs on MiUi 10 based on Android 9.0. For connectivity, the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Type-C port along with 3G, 4G, GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0.

The Realme 3 also runs on Android 9 on top of the company’s ColorOS 6. It has a micro-USB port, 3.5mm headphone, GPS/A-GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi.

Price

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is available for Rs 9,999 for the 3 GB + 32 GB variant and Rs 11,999 for 4GB + 64 GB variant. The phone has three colour options — Sapphire Blue, Onyx Black, Ruby Red.

Realme 3 is offering the 3 GB + 32 GB variant for an introductory price of Rs 8,999 (first million users) and Rs 10,999 for 4GB + 64 GB variant. 
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 05:58 pm

tags #best budget smartphones under Rs 10000 #Best smartphone under Rs 10000 #budget smartphones #Realme #Realme 3 #Xiaomi #Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Chennaiyin Held to Goalless Draw by Colombo FC on AFC Cup Debut

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Official Secrets Act vs Whistleblower Protection Act vs RTI Act: Big Q ...

Won't Withdraw 22 Candidates, But Ready for Talks With Cong, Says Prak ...

Rapper R Kelly Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations, Breaks Down In Tears D ...

Sole Searching: BJP Netas Get into Scuffle with Shoe, Other Politician ...

EU Says 'No Solution' Yet to Break Brexit Deadlock

Stolen Rafale Files Defence Just Cover Up, Time to Prosecute PM Modi, ...

Rahul, Sonia, Manmohan Meet G20 Ambassadors Over Lunch

BJP shoots itself in foot with Amit Shah's claim of '250 killed' in Ba ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer reveals little of Tyrion Lannister; w ...

Punjab's debt-ridden cultivators continue to take their own lives as C ...

In Syria's Baghouz, last village under Islamic State control, militant ...

Donald Trump withdraws GSP duty benefits for India: Seven charts decod ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few com ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Youthful Ajax reinvent Total Football in Bernabeu to ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

Sonam Kapoor strikes a pose with Arjun Kapoor and his ladylove Malaika ...

As Kalank trailer release date nears, Varun Dhawan shares a breaking n ...

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar may tie the knot in April or May!

Surveen Chawla looked absolutely ravishing in her baby shower, pics in ...

World Cup 2019: Bleed Blue for Virat Kohli & Co, as Team India jersey ...

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt present the ...

MS Dhoni makes his digital debut with Roar Of The Lion
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.