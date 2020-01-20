App
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Mi 10 series expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S20 models on February 11

The Mi 10 Pro 5G leaked photos reveal 65W charging and 108-megapixel quad-camera setup.

Carlsen Martin

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is arguably the most anticipated smartphone launches of the year with the company already confirming the February 11 launch date. However, an official-looking poster has been doing the rounds on Weibo indicating that Samsung isn’t the only company gearing up to launch a flagship smartphone on February 11.

According to a recent teaser image doing the rounds on the Chinese social media platform, Xiaomi’s Mi 10 will also arrive on February 11, presumably hours before Samsung launches its Galaxy S20 series (Rebranded Galaxy S11). The leaked poster also details the back of the Mi 10 will be inspired by the Mi Mix Alpha, in terms of the camera strip, without the insane wrap-around display.

However, some live images of the Mi 10 Pro 5G recently surfaced online claiming that the device will have a vertically aligned quad-camera setup that looks more like the setup on the Mi 9 Pro 5G than that of the Mi Mix Alpha. If accurate, the photos confirm key specifications of the Mi 10, including charging support, rear camera setup, and design.

We already know that the Mi 10 Pro 5G will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The image points to 65W fast-charging support on the Mi 10, which is in line with earlier reports. The Mi 10 will also get a quad-rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor at the helm, something we expected considering Xiaomi has seen excellent results when adopting the sensor on the Mi Note 10.

related news

Xiaomi is also expected to equip the Mi 10 with a punch-hole notch on the OLED display. Other expected features on the Mi 10 include dual speakers, an IR blaster and noise-cancelling mic. While we cannot confirm that launch date of the Mi 10, Xiaomi revealed the first smartphones in the Mi 9 series alongside Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series, which means the Chinese smartphone manufacturer could unveil the Mi 10 series on February 11, the same day as Samsung is holding its Galaxy Unpacked event.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 08:31 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones #Xiaomi

