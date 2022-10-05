Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro smartphones launched: Check specs, price

(Image Courtesy: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has announced its latest flagships, the 12T and the 12T Pro. The 12T Pro is the first phone from the Chinese company that uses Samsung's 200-megapixel HP1 camera sensor.

Xiaomi 12T series pricing

Both phones will become available in Europe starting October 13th. The 12T will start at €599 (about Rs 48,000), while the 12T Pro will cost €749 (about Rs 60,000).

In the UK, the phones will go on sale starting October 20th. Xiaomi 12T will start at £499 (about Rs 46,000), while the 12T Pro will retail for £699 (about Rs 64,000).

As part of an early bird program, Xiaomi will be offering the phones at £399 (about Rs 37,000) and £599 (about Rs 55,000) between October 20th and 25th.

Xiaomi 12T series specifications

The Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro have a 6.6-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with Adaptive Sync, and have a refresh rate of 120Hz. Both phones have the MIUI 13 overlay based on Android 12. As for the internals, the 12T runs on Mediatek's Dimensity 8100 SoC, while the 12T Pro features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The 12T is available in only a single 8GB RAM variant, whereas the 12T Pro allows you to choose between 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM. Both phones let you choose between 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi 12T has a 108-megapixel camera on the back, flanked by a paltry 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The 12T Pro utilizes Samsung's 200-megapixel HP1 as the main sensor, while retaining the absurdly small ultra-wide and macro sensors.

Xiaomi uses its own AI-based algorithm solution for the cameras, and the 12T Pro supports up to 8K video in full resolution.

Both phones have a 5000mAh battery that has support for 120W wired HyperCharge technology. Xiaomi says that the 12T and 12T Pro can be fully charged in under 20 minutes.