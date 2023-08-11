X CEO says video calls will soon be part of the platform

Yaccarino said the rebrand was a "liberation from Twitter". (Image: Reuters)

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, will be adding video calls soon.

New CEO Linda Yaccarino confirmed the feature in an interview with CNBC, saying “Soon you’ll be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform".

Also read | 'Elon Musk, you beauty': Indian influencers after earning from X's ad revenue sharing scheme

Yaccarino said that this is part of the service's transition into an "everything app", and other features like long-form videos, account subscriptions, payments and more will be coming in the future.

“At the heart of the rebrand, X, we need to keep our minds open that it’s developing into this global town square that is fueled by free expression where the public gathers in real time,” Yaccarino told CNBC. “And I want to stop on that for a second because ‘in real time’ is what’s most important about the vibrancy of X and how people interact with it. And now it’s all in one seamless interface.”

Yaccarino said the rebrand was a "liberation from Twitter", and it has allowed the company, "evolve past a legacy mindset and thinking and to reimagine how everyone, everyone on spaces who’s listening, everybody who’s watching around the world, it’s going to change how we congregate, how we entertain, how we transact all in one platform.”

Also read | Elon Musk reacts to 'boxing' video of his Chinese doppelganger. 'Still don't know if real...'

This is part of new strategy from owner Elon Musk, who changed the company's name and logo at the end of last month, as part of a larger rebranding effort to turn the service into something more than just a social media platform.

Musk said in July that X's cash flow remains negative because of a 50% drop in revenue from advertising. He also said that users had increased to 540 million, calling it a "new high".

Besides that, Musk wants to fight Zuckerberg, has sued a non-profit that fights hate speech, claimed that X will handle legal bills for people who have been wronged by employers for posting something on the platform, has locked the verification system behind a paywall and much more.