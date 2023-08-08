'Holding my breath': Mark Zuckerberg suggests date for fight with Elon Musk

Writing on Twitter on Sunday, Elon Musk said that the proceeds of his fight Mark Zuckerberg would go to charity.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg replied to Tesla CEO Elon Musk after the latter revealed their proposed cage match would be streamed live on "X".

Posting his reply on Threads, Zuckerberg said that he was ready to take on Musk and revealed that he had suggested August 26 as a possible date for the fight between the two of them.

"I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath," Zuckerberg wrote in his reply.

The reply saw many mixed responses on Threads from users. Some criticised the idea of the fight between the two while others were more supportive.

"Come on. This is all just so stupid," one user wrote.

"Go Zuck! I will bet on you!," another user wrote.

"Just hoping that no one should die in the fight. Or else we would loose a talented person of the planet earth," a third user wrote.

Writing on Twitter on Sunday, Musk had said that the proceeds of his fight with Zuckerberg would go as donation to a charity for veterans.

The Tesla CEO had challenged the Meta CEO in a physical fight in June when the two billionaires agreed for a cage match. The trigger for the altercation between the two occurred when Musk replied to a post about Meta launching Threads- an equivalent of Twitter.

Also read: Elon Musk to get MRI of back and neck, may need surgery ahead of 'fight' with Mark Zuckerberg

